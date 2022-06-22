Vulnerable 84-year-old sought after reported missing in Casa Adobes

TUCSON (KVOA) — The search for a vulnerable 84-year-old is underway after he was last seen in Casa Adobes Wednesday evening.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 84-year-old Enriquez “Hank” Soto Romo was last seen walking near the intersection of Overton and Shannon roads at around 5:45 p.m.
Romo was last seen wearing a beige booney hat, a blue shirt, blue jeans and boots.
The 84-year-old was described as a mane who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weigh 177 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and white hair.
❗️Missing Vulnerable Adult❗️ https://t.co/nwLUAGb1tN pic.twitter.com/rgXQDBn01s— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 23, 2022
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.