VP Harris starts online harassment task force

Vice President Kamala Harris launched an online task force on Thursday, aimed at combatting and preventing online harassment and abuse.
Harris said the internet is a place of fear for far too many people and something had to be done to change that.
The task force's goal is to address the growing problem of online harassment and abuse which disproportionately targets women, girls and LGBTQI+ people.
Harris was joined by survivors and advocates at the kick-off of the national task force, which will be charged with developing recommendations for state governments, online platforms, schools and other public and private entities within six months.