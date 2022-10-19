Voter registration error causes some voters to get wrong ballot, elections officials correcting issue

TUCSON - (KVOA) Some voters need to look out for replacement ballots in the mail in the next few days.
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office found a database error. The mistake means a handful of Arizona voters received ballots based on wrong voter registration information.
"This issue was identified and corrected right away," State Elections Director Kori Lorick said.
The mistake wrongly identifies some voters as federal-only voters meaning they can only vote in federal races this fall for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
However, some voters who initially received those ballots are in fact eligible to vote the full ballot. According to the Secretary of State's Office, 6,000 voter records are being reviewed. Leading election officials say of those 6,000, far fewer are on Arizona's Active Early Voting list.
Lorick believes this error is likely to affect fewer than 1,000 voters statewide.
"We caught this early in the process and we are going to make certain that if any voter is impacted they are contacted and they know they can vote a full ballot this election year. " said Lorick.
The burden is not on voters to get this error corrected.
"Their elections officials are going to be doing outreach to them to make sure they know they are a full ballot voter if they are impacted," Lorick said.