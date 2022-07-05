Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in Pima County for the August 2 Primary Election.
The Pima County Recorder's Office will be open until 10 p.m. to accept voter registration forms. It is also a good time to check your registration status to make sure all your information is current.
You can register online by 11:59 p.m. or by filling out and returning a paper form. Paper registration forms that are mailed to a County Recorder’s Office must be:
· Postmarked on or before July 5 and received by the County Recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day; or
· Dated on or before July 5 and received by the County Recorder within 5 calendar days
Arizonans can access both registration options at Arizona.Vote
Early voting starts July 6 through July 29 with emergency options available in some areas.