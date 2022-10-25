Voter intimidation not seen in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Early voting is underway in Arizona and several incidents of alleged voter intimidation have been reported in the state.
Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, said six cases of alleged voter intimidation have been reported to the Department of Justice.
But elections officials in Pima County said there have been no issues with early voting in the county. Voters said voting has been easy and safe.
"In fact there were two smiling faces, people at the polls here. Very welcoming," said Kathryn Phaenis.
Another voter, Patti Stefano, said, "I have not seen any of it and I vote every single election."
The Rules are clearly posted outside of Pima County Voting Centers. No guns, electioneering, phones or cameras within 75 feet of the center. Election officials also say Pima County does not have unstaffed Early Voting Ballot Drop Boxes.
Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos said if pollsters or voters experience any problem at the polls, they should call 911. "And we'll respond just like we would anything. But we're not going to respond to calls this guy is turning in two ballots or this guy is doing this."
So far, voters tell News 4 Tucson they haven't had any issues with early voting. "It didn't deter me at all," said Harry Morgan. "I figured I would confront it head on if they were going to wear fatigues in the middle of the day with guns. How insane is that? People are losing their minds. It didn't intimidate me whatsoever. In fact, it made me more likely to vote."
If you experience an issue at the polls, you are encouraged to report it to an on-site worker and call 911.