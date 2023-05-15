Vote on Proposition 412 during the May 16 Special Election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - If you missed the mail-in date for the May 16 Special Election your ballots can be submitted in person at the following designated drop-off locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 16:

Department of Housing and Community Development 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center 2160 N. 6th Avenue

William Clements Recreation Center 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

El Pueblo Senior Center 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park

900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center 800 E. 12th Street

Pima County Recorder – Elections Dept. 6550 S. Country Club Road

Pima County Recorder – Downtown Office 240 N. Stone Avenue

If approved, Proposition 412 would add a 0.75-percent "Community Resilience Fee" that would be used to cover additional costs of building underground electric infrastructure, and to fund efforts toward the city’s Climate Action Plan, including new clean energy resources, electric vehicle infrastructure and heat mitigation efforts.

The new "Community Resilience Fee" would be applied to monthly electric bills of TEP customers within the city, and would add less than $1 per month to the average monthly electric bills. The franchise fee and city utility taxes would remain unchanged.

Customers living outside the City of Tucson would not pay this fee.

For more information about the special election, visit the City of Tucson’s website, here: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections#