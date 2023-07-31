Vote on election day at these 10 locations in Tucson

Tucson's Primary Election Day is right around the corner and you can cast your ballot at the following locations:
Department of Housing and Community Development
310 N. Commerce Park Loop
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Morris K. Udall Regional Center
7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
2160 N. 6th Avenue
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
William Clements Recreation Center
8155 E. Poinciana Drive
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
El Pueblo Senior Center
101 W. Irvington Road
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Administration
Randolph Park
900 S. Randolph Way
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
800 E. 12th Street
August 1st, 2023: 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Drop-Off Only Locations
Pima County Recorder
Downtown Office
240 N. Stone Avenue
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Pima County Recorder
Elections Dept.
6550 S. Country Club Road
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Pima County Recorder
Eastside Office
6920 E. Broadway Blvd.
August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
