Vote on election day at these 10 locations in Tucson

Vote by mail
By Julia Leon

Tucson's Primary Election Day is right around the corner and you can cast your ballot at the following locations:

Department of Housing and Community Development

310 N. Commerce Park Loop

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Morris K. Udall Regional Center

7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center

2160 N. 6th Avenue

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

William Clements Recreation Center

8155 E. Poinciana Drive

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

El Pueblo Senior Center

101 W. Irvington Road

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Administration

Randolph Park

900 S. Randolph Way

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center

800 E. 12th Street

August 1st, 2023: 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

News 4 Tucson has all you need to know about the upcoming primary elections.

Drop-Off Only Locations

Pima County Recorder

Downtown Office

240 N. Stone Avenue

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pima County Recorder

Elections Dept.

6550 S. Country Club Road

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pima County Recorder

Eastside Office

6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

August 1, 2023: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

