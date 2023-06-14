Vote goes to ballot after TUSD approves multimillion-dollar bond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Unified School District approved a $480 million bond to make improvements to their schools. Now, the vote goes to your ballot in November.
TUSD is the largest school district in Tucson. The overall goal of this proposed bond is to fix and modernize the schools within it.
The TUSD governing board approved this bond program Tuesday night. The bond was passed 5-0 as they gave a clear breakdown of how the funds would be allocated and what students and staff can expect from these improvements.
The bond phase plan separates the funds for repairs, improvements, transportation, security, updating technology, and more.
These improvements would impact the average homeowner by about $126 annually - bringing that bond program total to $480 million. This is an overall large investment, but one the Tucson Unified School District board says would be worth it.
“We can finally modernize our schools and facilities. We can update our 25, 50, and 75-hundred-year-old buildings with new floors, bathrooms, stages, courts, and fields. We can build learning labs for the future. We can make sure our buildings and outdoor spaces deter bad forces that would harm our students and staff with new fencing, stronger windows, modern door lock systems, and other security features,” said one board member.
The proposed bond now moves to the ballot in November. Even if the bond does pass at this vote, they say they're looking at about two to three years for each phase after that, so it may be a while before these improvements are seen.
