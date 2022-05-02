Volunteers needed for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is looking for volunteers for the biggest food drive of the year.
According to the Community Food Bank, they need hundreds of volunteers for the National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The food drive is returning after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The food bank needs volunteers to collect and sort donations at locations throughout the city.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th. Volunteers must be 12 and older.
The food bank is looking for 375 volunteers to help make the event a success.
If you want to donate the food bank said all you have to do is leave you food donation of non-perishable items by your mailbox on May 14th and your mail carrier will pick up the donation.
Click here if you would like to sign up to volunteer.