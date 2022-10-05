Volunteers from Tucson are helping with hurricane relief in Florida

TUCSON (KVOA) - Volunteers with the Red Cross in Arizona have been helping out the victims of hurricane Ian for the last few days.
Ian is the strongest storm that has hit Florida since Hurricane Sally in 2019 but this is one of the largest gatherings in the Red Cross's history for a response to a storm.
Vanessa Perry is a volunteer from Tucson and is one of many that has come from our state.
"A hurricane of this proportion is devastating and heartbreaking to see the impact it's had on this community," Perry said. "I am really grateful that the Red Cross response here is huge."
Perry continued, "On our call this morning, we have an all hands call, each day they tell us how many people are volunteering and I keep hearing the number grow and grow."
Many volunteers help with the cleanup effort, but people like Vanessa go and talk to the victims and help them get through this tough time.
"Many of the people that are in the shelters are coming from their own homes that are no longer habitable. Some people are on fixed incomes that don't have the income to repair their home or find another place to live and some people are already unhoused and they are now in a shelter because wherever they were staying is no longer habitable."