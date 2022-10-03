Volunteers collected over 2 tons of trash along Arizona highways

TUCSON (KVOA) - ADOT volunteers have collected over 2 tons of litter in the second largest statewide event.
It is also the second largest haul of litter collected since over 8,000 pounds was reported after the event in 2020.
On September 17th, 39 Volunteer groups and over 200 individual volunteers in 11 counties filled 335 litter bags and gathered larger debris into piles for its disposal.
This year's statewide cleanup event marks 5 years that Adopt A Highway volunteers have dedicated to the third Saturday in September, also known as National Cleanup Day, to help reduce litter along state highways.
During the last fiscal year, litter collection and disposal cost over 7-million dollars statewide.