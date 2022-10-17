 Skip to main content
VOLLEYBALL: Tanque Verde sweeps Sabino; eyes Thatcher rematch

HIGHLIGHTS: Tanque Verde gets a big win over Rival Sabino to set up their rematch with first place Thatcher.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 13 Tanque Verde went on the road to rival Sabino Monday night and made a statement in sweeping the Sabercats 3-0 to remain in the Conference 3A South Region championship race.

The Hawks (15-6, 4-1) will host No. 5 and first place Thatcher (20-12, 5-0) on Thursday night to try to avenge a three-set road loss to the Eagles back on September 20.

A win could assure Tanque Verde of at least a share of the Region title as long as they don't stumble over their remaining three regular season matches.

Tanque Verde VB (22) team photo

Tanque Verde is looking for a first 20-win season under head coach Adam Shingler

Both the Hawks and Sabercats as it stands would qualify for the Play-In portion of the state tournament that begins on November 1 with Tanque Verde in position to host.

The Hawks have never played in a state final. Sabino has been to two title matches (1989 and 1997) winning in 1989 when the Sabercats finished undefeated (22-0).

