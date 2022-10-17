VOLLEYBALL: Tanque Verde sweeps Sabino; eyes Thatcher rematch

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 13 Tanque Verde went on the road to rival Sabino Monday night and made a statement in sweeping the Sabercats 3-0 to remain in the Conference 3A South Region championship race.
The Hawks (15-6, 4-1) will host No. 5 and first place Thatcher (20-12, 5-0) on Thursday night to try to avenge a three-set road loss to the Eagles back on September 20.
A win could assure Tanque Verde of at least a share of the Region title as long as they don't stumble over their remaining three regular season matches.
Both the Hawks and Sabercats as it stands would qualify for the Play-In portion of the state tournament that begins on November 1 with Tanque Verde in position to host.
The Hawks have never played in a state final. Sabino has been to two title matches (1989 and 1997) winning in 1989 when the Sabercats finished undefeated (22-0).
