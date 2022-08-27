VOLLEYBALL: Cats win all nine sets at Cactus Classic

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona did what they needed to do in sweeping their season-opening Cactus Classic.
The Wildcats (3-0) did not lose a set in beating Long Island, New Mexico State and Alabama State.
The competition ramps up though in Week 2 when UA hits the road for the UNC Tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Wildcats will face the ACC's Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday and the host Tar Heels on Saturday.
Sofia Maldonado Diaz finished the weekend with a team-high 24 kills. Middle blockers Alayna Johnson and Zyonna Fellows combined for 40 kills while hitting .447 and .483 respectively
The two middles also led the block parade with 8 and 11 on the weekend.
Returning setter Emery Herman and incoming freshman Ana Heath both saw time running head coach Dave Rubio's offense. Herman averaged 7.5 assists/set and had 8 blocks. Heath displayed a dynamic jump serve that netted eight aces.
Senior libero Kamaile Hiapo averaged 4 digs per set. UA finished the weekend with a .945 serve/receive percentage.
The Wildcats, despite returning 14 letterwinners and all six starters, are picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 Coaches pre-season poll. No Arizona players were selected to the pre-season All-Pac-12 team.
Six Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AVCA Top-25 pre-season poll (Washington (8th), UCLA (12th), Stanford (14th), Oregon (19th), Utah (22nd) and USC (24th)).
2022 PAC-12 WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL:
(Points) Team (1st place votes)
- (117) Washington (8)
- (107) Stanford (2)
- (98) UCLA (1)
- (93) Oregon (1)
- (87) USC
- (68) Washington State
- (50) Utah
- (49) Arizona State
- (46) Colorado
- (45) Arizona
- (20) Oregon State
- (12) California
