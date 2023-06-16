 Skip to main content
Visit the Oracle State Park Stargazing event this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope

In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - This weekend the Oracle State Park is hosting a stargazing and sing along event.

At 7p.m. Ric Volante and Vicky Smith will lead a group singalong and at 8 p.m. after sunset, stargazing is scheduled.

News 4 Tucson with a fun event for this weekend.

Stargazers will be guided by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association to view planets, nebulae, galaxies and more as long as weather permits.

Park entrance is $7 per vehicle but there is no additional cost for the event.

More information can be found here.

