Visit the Oracle State Park Stargazing event this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - This weekend the Oracle State Park is hosting a stargazing and sing along event.
At 7p.m. Ric Volante and Vicky Smith will lead a group singalong and at 8 p.m. after sunset, stargazing is scheduled.
Stargazers will be guided by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association to view planets, nebulae, galaxies and more as long as weather permits.
Park entrance is $7 per vehicle but there is no additional cost for the event.
More information can be found here.
