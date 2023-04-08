Visit PACC this Easter and celebrate with a new furry friend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center will host an Easter Egg Hunt to push for adoptions this weekend.

The family-friendly event will take place Sunday, April 9, from noon - 4 p.m. at PACC. Eggs will be hidden throughout the shelter and can be exchanged for candy.

In addition, every half hour, one golden egg will be placed at an adoptable dog’s kennel and can be exchanged for a gift card.

The first 100 people who adopt or foster a medium-to-large dog from the shelter from April 7 to 9 will receive a free crate and may be eligible for other incentives depending on the dog’s length of stay and location in the shelter.

The shelter has dealt with overcrowding in its dog kennels for the last year so they hope the events and incentives will help find the dogs the homes they deserve.

All adoptions will be free during both events.

You can learn more about PACC pets and services at www.pima.gov/animalcare.