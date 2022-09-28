Virginia students protest governor's transgender policies

Thousands of Virginia students walked out of school Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposal to restrict transgender students' rights.
Buford middle school students in Charlottesville took part.
They left school and walked to a nearby park.
In Virginia Beach, students at first colonial high school gathered outside the building.
The governor's move would require students to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex, and only use pronouns that a student's parent signs off on.