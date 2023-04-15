Vinyl fans rejoice! Record Store Day returns on April 22nd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Zia Records celebrates another year of Record Store Day with limited edition releases for die-hard vinyl fans.

This year’s Record Store Day, on Saturday, April 22, will be Zia’s most expansive and genre-spanning release yet, with something for every music collector.

Zia will have a wide variety of exclusive vinyl from bands and artists including Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, The Cure, The Rolling Stones, Beach House, and more.

All Zia stores will open the earliest ever this year, at 7am!

This year RSD falls on the same day as Earth Day, so to celebrate, Zia will also be rolling out eco-inspired merchandise. Special Zia Seed Packs will be given out to the first customers in line, while supplies last. And a ‘Super Pack’ for $10, includes tote bag, sunglasses, koozie and keychain.

RSD titles are limited to one copy per customer. To see a list of RSD titles and event info, check out Zia’s website here. Any remaining RSD releases will be available online on Sunday, April 23.