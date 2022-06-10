Vigil held for Tucson 8-year-old days after her convicted killer executed

TUCSON (KVOA) — More than 100 people gathered at Children's Memorial Park Friday night for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, nearly 38 years after the 8-year-old girl was killed.
The vigil came just two days after Vicki Lynne's convicted killer, Frank Atwood, was executed by the state of Arizona.
"Finally, it was time to come together and celebrate getting justice for a child that was taken away from us by a monster," Vicki Lynne's half-brother, Larry Hoskinson said. "I've always been told by family members and my own parents, I got a lot of the same traits that she had when I was young and growing up."
For the family of Vicki Lynne, newspaper clippings from almost four decades ago are still painful to read. Vicki Lynne's kidnapping and murder changed a city.
"Tucson came in at one of the most lowest points of all of our family's lives and rallied and came together," cousin Rebecca Owen said. "It was pivotal. There was no corner in Tucson you didn't know the name Vicki Lynn Hoskinson and we could not have done or gotten through any of it without everybody's support."
"It's been a long road for all of us and she needs to be honored as a fun loving, little red-headed girl that everybody loved," family friend Joanne Burch said.
"Thank you, Tucson," Owen said. "The words seem so small but it means mountains to us."
The evening ended with a rendition of Amazing Grace.
