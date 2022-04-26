Video released of terrifying school bus crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB) - Video has been released showing a terrifying school bus crash. Fortunately, everyone survived.
WARNING: The video below could disturb some viewers.
Albuquerque Public Schools says there were 23 students on board this school bus last February.
When the bus driver tried to go through an intersection, it was t-boned by a Ford Mustang.
The collision was so powerful the bus rolled over onto its side.
Seven students and the driver of the bus were hurt. Two of the injuries required surgery. However, none of those injuries were life-threatening.
The driver identified as 49-year-old Mario Perez is charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle. He suffered a broken leg in the crash.
Police say the mustang was one of two cars drag racing before the crash. Speeds were estimated to be in excess of 100 miles per hour.