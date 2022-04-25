Video released of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun before fatal shooting

SANTA FE COUNTY, New Mexico (NBC News) - Investigators have released new video from their investigation of the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released the video Monday.
Included in the release is officer body cam footage of early interviews with cast and crew, including star and producer Alec Baldwin.
There was also video of Baldwin rehearsing with a firearm.
Investigators say they are still waiting on crucial evidence including ballistics, DNA and fingerprint analysis.
Their investigation remains open and ongoing.
