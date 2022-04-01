Video of fatal shooting of 17-year-old who stabbed PCSD deputy released

TUCSON (KVOA) - Surveillance video that captured the moment when a Pima County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a 17-year-old stabbing suspect was released by Pima Regional Critical Incident Team on Friday.
The video below contains the surveillance video of the incident. The graphic footage may not be suitor for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
Back on March 15, Zakareya Ibrahim allegedly stabbed PCSD Deputy Eduardo Toral multiple times in a roadway located in the 3900 block of South Rocky Peak Court near Kinney Road and Ajo Way in reference to a 911 report about threats from an unidentified individual.
Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in the initial 911 report, the unidentified caller reportedly said "... I want to kill all you... I have scissors."
According to the team, prior to the stabbing, an unidentified male threw a rock at Toral's patrol vehicle when he arrived at the scene.
Ibrahim then approached the deputy's vehicle, ignoring Toral's commands.
After reaching the open driver's side door of Toral's patrol SUV, the 17-year-old reportedly proceeded to stab Toral with a pair of scissors until another deputy, later identified as Taylor Dunn, arrived at the scene and shot Ibrahim.
Despite immediately receiving aid from the other responding deputies, Ibrahim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toral, who was said to be a one-year veteran with the department, was transported to the hospital with "severe injuries to his spinal cord, face and shoulder."
Officials say he has since been released from the hospital.
In a statement shared Friday, PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos said Deputy Toral "still suffers from issues related to a spinal cord injury. He is in PT and fighting to gain 100 percent."