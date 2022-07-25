 Skip to main content
Victim of suspicious death struck by vehicle prior to PCSD's arrival

  Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) — The victim of Monday's suspicious death was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Tucson's southwest side, according to release shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department later that evening.

At around 8 a.m., 26-year-old David Moreno was found with obvious signs of trauma, laying in a desert area located near Kinney Road and Gates Pass Road.

After further investigation, PCSD determined that Moreno was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene shortly after the incident.

PCSD said a "person of interest was established" in the death.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

