Vice President Harris to visit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines Monday to send a message that the United States' commitment to the country is unwavering.
The U.S. is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact.
Vice President Harris met with President Ferdinand Marcos Junior to discuss new projects funded by the United States, including more defense sites around the Philippines.
The projects are part of the enhanced defense cooperation agreement between the two countries, which allows U.S. Troops to use agreed locations in the Philippines for security exercises and joint military training.
The Vice President also reaffirmed the U.S. Commitment to defend the Philippines under the 1951 mutual defense treaty in case Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in disputed waters.