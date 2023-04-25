Vetoed ‘Tamale Bill’ remains undefeated after attempt to override

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – On Tuesday, Arizona legislators gathered for a vote to override Governor Katie Hobbs’ veto of HB2509, known as the ‘Tamale Bill’.
The effort narrowly failed, not receiving quite enough support for it to pass.
Today, after the vote, a group from the Institute for Justice, including at-home food producers and attorneys, gathered to rally and speak about how the veto override would have helped Arizonans.
“The governor's veto, and the inability to override it, is bad news for all Arizonans and will particularly hurt hard-working food producers who want to start a business or supplement their income,” said IJ Senior Attorney Paul Avelar.
“While we’re disappointed with today’s result, it is abundantly clear that there is bipartisan support for expanding food freedom in Arizona. We’re determined to continue working with food producers, activists, and lawmakers to ensure future bills become law," Avelar continued.
In Arizona, cottage food has been legal since law was passed in 2011, allowing home food producers to sell “shelf-stable” foods. This year’s bill would have expanded the kinds of food home entrepreneurs could sell, including foods made with perishable ingredients, such as eggs.
When Governor Hobbs vetoed the bill last week, she cited concerns over food safety.
On Friday, Senate Democrats released a statement saying, “[We] will not be providing the required votes needed to override Governor Hobbs’ veto of HB2509. Our promise to Arizona is that we work to enact the best policy to protect consumers and sellers.”
