Veterinarians are in high demand in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona ranks in the top 5 places where veterinarians are in demand.
The study was conducted by the pet vitamin company, “Pet Lab.”
The results place Arizona as number 5 out of all 50 states based on monthly google searches for vets.
Landing at number 1 is Colorado with over 70 thousand vet related searches.
In last place is Hawaii with just over 6 thousand monthly searches.
