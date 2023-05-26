Veterans to be honored this weekend all across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service will be honored this weekend with ceremonies across the state.
A U.S. flag was placed at every single gravesite at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery to honor the lives of our fallen veterans.
One by one, U.S. flags filled the cemetery, placed by veterans, active duty service members, family members, and friends. All of them gathered to honor the lives of the fallen veterans in our community.
Jodie Wight was at the cemetery, paying respects to fallen veterans but also honoring and supporting her son who just got into the Air Force.
"Super just proud of him," said Jodie Wight. "Excited for his future, excited for the country. And just proud that he decided to go this route with his life."
Jodie says it's a wonderful feeling seeing the immense community support for members of our nation's armed services, like her son.
"Proud to be an American right now. Absolutely. And to see there are still people that respect and honor our veterans," said Jodie.
Placing flags with her was her 5-year-old daughter Kate.
"We're putting up flags because it's Memorial Day," said Kate.
Members of the Marana Veterans Club gathered at the cemetery as well. Their president, Keith Jones, served in the army for 34 years.
"It really makes you feel good to see the participation from the community. It means a lot to us to see the community support the veterans in the community. So if I could say something I would say thank you," said Keith. "I can pretty much say all of our members are going to be buried here one day so it's a good place."
