Veteran who spent decades fighting to prove citizenship dies in car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It's a tragic end to a long saga for a veteran who spent more than 20 years fighting to prove his citizenship.
George Ybarra was killed in a violent crash in Phoenix on Oct. 12. Phoenix Police have released few details about the crash, but said Ybarra ran into the back of a vehicle stuck in traffic.
News 4 Tucson just recently covered a major victory Ybarra had in June, after a panel of judges ruled that he had proven he was a citizen and dismissed a request made by the federal government to deport him.
Ybarra was a marine during the Gulf War and was deported soon after the war. That began his decades long fight to prove he in fact was a citizen.
In 2017 he was released from prison for an assault charge, which was the result of a case he claimed was due to his struggle with PTSD. After his release the government requested to deport him, despite a ruling in 2011 from a judge that determined he was a citizen. That ruling was under appeal.
Ybarra leaves behind four children, including his daughter Zabrina Ybarra who told us she feels much of her father's life was stolen from them due to the long legal battle.
"He spent most of the time he did have fighting this when one it never should have happened he was strong enough to carry through it but kind of like time was taken away from us," she said.
In June we interviewed Ybarra during a phone call with his attorney Luis Parra, who is based in Nogales and has helped him throughout the process.
"I ended up losing my home, I had to sell everything to pay for everything and I ended up going bankrupt. You can't help your family out they have to help you out. It's very stressful and very hard," George Ybarra said.
Parra told us he is heart broken by Ybarra's death and was happy to see him receive full military honors during his funeral service, which was held on Saturday.
Ybarra had just celebrated his 58th birthday on Oct. 6.