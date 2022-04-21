Very windy tomorrow...

Expect tons of sunshine, an afternoon breeze and highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The wind picks up again tomorrow with another Red Flag Warning going into effect! Temperatures will also take a dive...
Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon. Expect sustained wind between 5 and 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph this afternoon.
A system passing by to the north will bring strong gusty wind tomorrow and cooler temperatures! A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday for all of Southeastern Arizona. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly! Outdoor burning and target shooting are prohibited, make sure chains aren't dragging from your vehicle and properly dispose of cigarettes! All of these things could spark a wildfire so please be extra cautious!
A Wind Advisory will also go into effect for far Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz County as well as all of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Wind could gust between 40 and 50 mph at times and blowing dust and downed power lines will be a concern. Secure loose objects that could cause damage as well.
Temperatures drop into the low 80s Friday and upper 70s Saturday before warming closer to normal on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week with highs back in the low 90s as early as Monday. Our first 100° day of the year is possible by next Tuesday or Wednesday! Right now, the forecast high is 98°...
- Today: Warmer and sunny. High: 94°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Windy and mostly sunny. High: 81°