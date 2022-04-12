Very Windy Today!

Very windy day ahead, especially to the south and east of Tucson where gusts could climb to 55 mph at times! Fire danger, blowing dust and wind damage are the biggest threats.
A system passing well to the north of Southern Arizona will continue to bring gusty wind today with sustained winds between 20 and 35 mph and gusts around 45-55 mph. The biggest concern will be fire danger so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 PM for the lower elevations of Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties. Far Eastern and Southern Pima County is also included. Avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle and no outdoor shooting!
A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas to the east of Tucson with sustained wind between 25 to 35 mph and gusts between 45-55 mph! Secure loose objects that could cause damage. Downed power lines and outages will be possible.
The other concern will be blowing dust, to the east of Tucson! There is a Blowing Dust Advisory in effect until 7 PM tonight for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Remember to pull aside and stay alive!
Most of the moisture associated with this system will remain well to the north of us but some virga will be possible. Unfortunately, most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures will take a hit with highs only warming into the mid 70s today and then overnight into tomorrow will be the coldest start with lows in the 20s and 30s. A late season freeze will be possible for the colder valleys to the east and south of Tucson but this all depends on if the wind sticks around long enough tonight into tomorrow. If it does, temperatures won't be as cold! Still protect the 4 P's just in case (People, Pets, Plants, & Pipes).
Temperatures will begin to climb back into the low 80s by Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90s on Saturday!
- Today: Windy and cooler. High: 75°
- Tonight: Breezy then cold. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Windy and cooler. High: 74°