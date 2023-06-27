 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Very Hot & Windy Today!

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM tonight with another very hot and breezy day on tap! Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

A strong ridge of high pressure centered over Northern Mexico will impact us all week long but temperatures will drop slightly the second half of the week as this system moves eastward towards Texas. Expect highs around 105° to 109° for the hottest spots the second half of the work week and through this upcoming holiday weekend!

We're not so lucky today though with highs pushing to around 110° again for the hottest spots. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 PM tonight as temperatures climb between 103° and 113°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

It will also be breezy to windy again this afternoon, especially east of Tucson with gusts up to 40 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM today for Central and Eastern Cochise County as well as most of Graham and Greenlee County. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!

Moisture is starting to increase in Mexico, which is a sign that the Monsoon is starting to wake up! Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Northern Mexico all week long and some could impact areas along the International Border each afternoon. The biggest impact this week will be the heat but this is something we'll be paying close attention to each afternoon! Dry thunderstorms and gusty wind will be the biggest threats. Stay storm alert!

  • Today: Sunny, windy and very hot. High: 110°
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 73°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 108°

