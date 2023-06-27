Very Hot & Windy Today!

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM tonight with another very hot and breezy day on tap! Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!
A strong ridge of high pressure centered over Northern Mexico will impact us all week long but temperatures will drop slightly the second half of the week as this system moves eastward towards Texas. Expect highs around 105° to 109° for the hottest spots the second half of the work week and through this upcoming holiday weekend!
We're not so lucky today though with highs pushing to around 110° again for the hottest spots. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 PM tonight as temperatures climb between 103° and 113°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
It will also be breezy to windy again this afternoon, especially east of Tucson with gusts up to 40 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM today for Central and Eastern Cochise County as well as most of Graham and Greenlee County. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Moisture is starting to increase in Mexico, which is a sign that the Monsoon is starting to wake up! Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Northern Mexico all week long and some could impact areas along the International Border each afternoon. The biggest impact this week will be the heat but this is something we'll be paying close attention to each afternoon! Dry thunderstorms and gusty wind will be the biggest threats. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Sunny, windy and very hot. High: 110°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 108°