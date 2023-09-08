Very hot weekend...

Record heat is in store for the weekend and an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting tomorrow morning...
High pressure continues to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. and record heat will be possible today through Sunday. The hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect both days as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 113°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!
Temperatures today will push to around 105° or 106° for the hottest spots. A stray storm or two will be possible near the International Border and the White Mountains today but most of us will stay dry through this weekend. High pressure will move south and the position of the high will help drive in moisture from the west from Tropical Storm Jova early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will drop! More details to come.
- Today: Hot and sunny. Highs: 105° (Record: 105° in 1994)
- Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. Highs: 108° (Record: 105° in 1990)