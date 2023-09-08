 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Very hot weekend...

  • Updated
  • 0

Record heat is in store for the weekend and an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting tomorrow morning...

High pressure continues to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. and record heat will be possible today through Sunday. The hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect both days as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 113°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!

Temperatures today will push to around 105° or 106° for the hottest spots. A stray storm or two will be possible near the International Border and the White Mountains today but most of us will stay dry through this weekend. High pressure will move south and the position of the high will help drive in moisture from the west from Tropical Storm Jova early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will drop! More details to come.

  • Today: Hot and sunny. Highs: 105° (Record: 105° in 1994)
  • Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. Highs: 108° (Record: 105° in 1990)

