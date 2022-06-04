Very hot week ahead...

Temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s tonight into tomorrow morning so expect another comfortable start for Sunday before highs rebound to around 100°. Enjoy the near normal temperatures because this upcoming work week will be the hottest of the year so far...
The average high for this time of year is 99° so we won't be too far away from that tomorrow afternoon. However, a strong ridge of high pressure will build next week and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. As of now, temperatures could range between 105° and 110° starting as early as Wednesday.
As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
There is some slightly positive news next week! We could potentially get enough moisture for some isolated showers/storms the second half of the week. The best chance remains in Northern Mexico but so storms could get close to the border. The concern continues to be dry lightning, which could spark new wildfires. More details to come!
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°
- Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 102°