Very Hot Holiday Weekend!

Today will be hot but it will also be the "coolest" day of the week with highs only sitting a couple degrees above normal! An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Saturday through the 4th of July as temperatures soar to around 110° for the hottest spots...
A trough passing by to the north will "cool" us down slightly today with highs sitting around 104° in the hottest spots this afternoon. Expect tons of sunshine and breeze, especially east of Tucson where gusts could climb to around 20 to 25 mph.
After this system passes, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Southwest again and that means hotter temperatures! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Saturday through Tuesday from Tucson to the west and north as highs range from 108° to 113°. If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
With high pressure in place, all thunderstorm activity will remain south of the border over the next week but some isolated storms near the International Border will be possible early next week.
- Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 104°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 108°