Very Active Monday!

Widespread thunderstorms are on tap later today and flash flooding will be possible. Stay storm alert!
We’re starting off the morning with a few storms near the International Border in Southern Pima County but most of us are waking up dry. Clouds are moving in from the south and that will help keep temperatures near or below average this afternoon! Highs will warm into the 90s and low 100s across Southeastern Arizona and it’s shaping up to be a very active afternoon and evening for Monsoon 2023.
The big question is the cloud cover this morning. The faster that clears, the more energy we'll have to fuel thunderstorms later today! Models are showing cloud cover clearing for most of Southeastern Arizona by mid to late morning with storms firing up during the early afternoon. Storms will head WNW and will be widespread across this afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible and the main threats will be flash flooding, damaging wind and blowing dust. Stay storm alert!
We’ll see a downward trend in storm coverage the rest of the week with most staying dry by the second half of the week. As a result, temperatures will begin to climb with highs back to around 110 degrees for the hottest spots this weekend. Another Excessive Heat Warning will be possible...
- Today: PM storms are likely (80%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Storms likely before 11 PM (60%). Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 100°