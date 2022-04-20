Verizon Wireless customers experiencing service outage across US

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

TUCSON (KVOA) - Verizon Wireless customers have been reporting issues with their mobile service across the United States Wednesday afternoon.

According to the website, Down Detector, Verizon customers began reporting the loss of service on Tuesday, with the report escalating to more than 20,000 people at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

While the reports have been dropping in frequency as of late, with only 6,000 reports at 4 p.m. Wednesday, several Verizon users reported that resetting their phones appeared to fix its ability to make and receive phone calls.

While there were several reports coming from the Arizona area, the outage hit Atlanta, Washington D.C., Denver, Minneapolis New York City, Denver, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Seattle.

For more information about the outage, visit downdetector.com.

