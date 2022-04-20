Verizon Wireless customers experiencing service outage across US

TUCSON (KVOA) - Verizon Wireless customers have been reporting issues with their mobile service across the United States Wednesday afternoon.

According to the website, Down Detector, Verizon customers began reporting the loss of service on Tuesday, with the report escalating to more than 20,000 people at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

While the reports have been dropping in frequency as of late, with only 6,000 reports at 4 p.m. Wednesday, several Verizon users reported that resetting their phones appeared to fix its ability to make and receive phone calls.

While there were several reports coming from the Arizona area, the outage hit Atlanta, Washington D.C., Denver, Minneapolis New York City, Denver, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Seattle.

For more information about the outage, visit downdetector.com.