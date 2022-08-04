Verdict expected today in WNBA star Brittney Griner's drug-smuggling trial in Russia

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 930 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 639 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen across portions of central and western Pima county. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ajo, Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, San Miguel, San Isidro, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, Vamori, San Simon, Why, Charco 27 and Palo Verde Stand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&