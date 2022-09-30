Verdict announced in kidnapping and murder trial of Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) - Following a nearly three-week trial, a Pima County jury has returned their verdicts in the child kidnapping and murder case of Christopher Clements.
After nearly two days of deliberation, on Friday jurors found Clements guilty of the kidnapping and first-degree-murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was last seen near her Central Tucson apartment, and authorities located her body on June 6, 2014.
Clements,40, did not take the stand in his own defense during the trial.
Clements will also face a second murder trial in February for the kidnapping and killing of six-year-old Isabel Celis.
Clements was indicted on Sept. 15, 2018, on 22 charges related to the killing of Celis, who vanished from her family's Tucson home in April 2012.
Investigators said in 2017 that Clements provided information that led federal agents to the location of Celis' remains on March 3, 2017, five years after she disappeared.
Authorities said Clements then guided investigators to her remains, in an area near where Gonzalez's remains were also discovered three years earlier.
Following through on her campaign pledge to oppose capital punishment, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has already taken the death penalty off the table in both cases.
