Ventana Fire burning near Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) - A wildfire is burning at the Catalina Mountains near Mt. Lemmon.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, this his happening approximately 2 miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area.
The area is up to 50 acres according to Coronado National Forest.
Pima County Sheriff's Department says these closures are due to fire:
- Finger Rock trail head
- Ventana Canyon trail head
- Sabino Canyon overflow parking
- Pima Canyon trail head
- Rose Canyon Lake
No evacuations are expected at this time.
According to our News 4 Tucson 4Warn Meteorology Team, lightning struck in the area around 2 A.M.
News 4 Tucson has reached out to Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Coronado National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service for more information.
We will bring it to you as soon as it becomes available.
