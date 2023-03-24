Vendors excited to prepare for the 4th Avenue Street Fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - Final preps are underway for the 54th annual 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair.

Arlene Leaf opened Tucson Thrift Shop on 4th Avenue 44 years ago, and she's been a part of the street fair every year since.

She says there are many reasons she loves to participate year after year.

“It's also an advertising vehicle for my store. The people that are in the street fair and then we can say hey we're here year-round we have a store!” said Leaf.

However, there's a lot to do to prepare for this three-day event.

“It’s not smooth getting ready and it's not smooth setting up,” said Leaf. “But once it's set up, you feel ok let it go.”

Arlene says she has all hands on deck.

“Including ex-employees, including employees that were thinking about moving on to other things, they're coming back to help,” shared Leaf.

Lavender Manor will be set up a few blocks down from Tucson Thrift Shop. It's owner, Carolyn Blair, says she's also excited to be involved.

This will be Blair’s second time having a booth at this street fair.

“We're going to have everything from the dried bundles, to lotions, to oils, beauty products like makeup remover, culinary tins, teas,” said Blair. “You name it, we have it.”

She says it's a wonderful opportunity for her business and the other 300 plus that will be lined up on 4th avenue.

“I think people are supportive about small business, they just need the opportunity to know we are here,” said Blair.