Veit jacks his way to home run title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Marana's Jayson Veit put on a home run show Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania that was reminiscent of his idol New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
The 12-year old from Twin Peaks School smacked 47 dingers to win the Little League Baseball Home Run Derby.
Veit hit 13 in the quarterfinals, 17 in the semifinals to avenge his loss to Southern Californian Cash Hall at the West Regional in Seattle and then 17 more in the final to beat Drake Molinar of Lubbock, Texas.
Veit, who entered the event as the fourth seed (out of eight hitters), brought the crowd at the Little League World Series to their feat in the semifinals when he smacked his first 13 home runs on the first 13 pitches that he saw. He ended that round with 17 jacks on 19 swings.
The 12-year old is the fourth Southern Arizonan to compete in either the Little League Softball or Baseball Home Run Derby. He is the first to win it.
