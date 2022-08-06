Vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in midtown sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian is dead, and the suspected vehicle is being sought after a fatal collision Saturday morning in midtown.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the area of north Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road for reports of a "serious-injury collision."
Officials reported that the pedestrian, identified as 73-year-old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis, was struck by the vehicle while she was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers determined walking in the road way was the main contributing factor to the collision.
TPD also reported that the vehicle involved fled the scene and is the main focus of this investigation. The vehicle is described as a small, white pick-up truck.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.