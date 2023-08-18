Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Old Pueblo in October

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta is returning to the Old Pueblo for its 12th year!
It's a chance to see the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacifico (Mexican Winter Baseball League) in action at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.
"The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become one of the top entertainment events on the Tucson calendar," President of Mexican Baseball Fiesta Mike Feder said. "The energy of the fans, the music, the food and the fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans."
Organizers gathered Friday to share the exciting details of this year's fiesta.
It features four teams from the Mexican Pacific League, plus the University of Arizona. The teams include Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali and Mayos de Navojoa.
"These games get their teams ready for their regular season with great success," Mexican Baseball Fiesta Founder Francisco Gamez said. "All four Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacifico teams in this year’s MBF made the playoffs last year."
This will be the fourth time the Wildcats have played in the event. Head Coach Chip Hale said it's special for his team and the entire Tucson community.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the people of Tucson to see what great baseball goes on in Mexico in winter ball," Hale said. "It's great competition for our kids. It's a completely different atmosphere then they've ever played in. The music, the fans going crazy. They love it."
The fiesta runs from October 5-8. The Wildcats will play the Naranjeros de Hermosillo on October 5.
Here is the complete schedule:
Thursday, October 5
Obregon vs. Navojoa 5:05 first game
Hermosillo vs. Arizona Wildcats, follows first game
Friday, October 6
Navojoa vs. Mexicali 5:05 first game
Hermosillo vs. Obregon, follows first game
Saturday, October 7
Mexicali vs. Navojoa 5:05 first game
Hermosillo vs. Obregon, follows first game
Sunday, October 8
Obregon vs. Mexicali, 2:30
Navojoa vs. Hermosillo, follows first game
La Brissa performs either following the second game or late in that game so come early!
Tickets go on sale in early September and can be purchased here.