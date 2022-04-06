Vail school employee accused of 'unprofessional conduct' towards students resigns

TUCSON (KVOA) - An employee of a middle school in Vail has resigned amid an investigation into "possible unprofessional conduct" toward students.

According to a letter sent out to Desert Sky Middle School parents, the school employee reportedly resigned and is no longer on campus after school administration were informed of an "allegation of possible unprofessional conduct" toward students.

School leaders said law enforcement is currently investigating the allegation.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we ask for your patience and understanding as it works through the process," Desert Sky Middle School Principal Rebecca Marsh said. " If it is appropriate to those involved to share more information with you at the conclusion of the investigation, we will do so."

Details surrounding the alleged unprofessional conduct are limited at this time.

The letter sent out to Desert Sky parents can be read in its entirety below.