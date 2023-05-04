 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vail School District hosts hackathaon

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE Computer
By Julia Leon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Students in the Vail School District are putting their tech skills to the test.

Andrada High School is hosting a hackathon Thursday.

Vail School district tests problem solving abilities with technology.

A hackathon is a fun way for the students to use technology to solve a problem that they experience in school, their community or at home.

A panel of judges from STEM fields will be evaluating the projects and the winners will each receive a 3D printed LED trophy.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you