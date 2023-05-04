Vail School District hosts hackathaon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Students in the Vail School District are putting their tech skills to the test.
Andrada High School is hosting a hackathon Thursday.
A hackathon is a fun way for the students to use technology to solve a problem that they experience in school, their community or at home.
A panel of judges from STEM fields will be evaluating the projects and the winners will each receive a 3D printed LED trophy.
