Vail School District hires nearly 190 teachers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Summer is almost over for students in the Vail School District. Grades K-8 return to class Monday. High school students start next Friday.
Superintendent John Carruth says he has hired 190 new teachers. Each new hire completes a four day orientation at district headquarters.
A high number of teachers in the district are parents and former students like Samantha Rottler, a first year special education teacher who grew up in the Vail School District.
“High school is really what drew me into the education path just because I had such amazing teachers there. They really were supportive and I realize that’s what I want to be for those high school students mentally, emotionally, with school academics everything they were just there to support you,” said Rottler. “It brought me back because I knew I'd have that same support as a teacher.”
School security is top of mind for many parents. Superintendent Carruth says school security is everyone’s job.
“We train all of our staff on how to identify concerning behaviors and how to respond and report those things,” said Carruth.
The district has doubled the amount of counselors and is reviewing physical security measures at schools.
“How do you identify and report young people who are struggling? How do you provide support to them so they can improve? Not only them but their families,” he said.
“We’ve spent a significant amount of time this summer reviewing all of our schools and what is a baseline for physical safety. We have some older schools, frankly it’s going to take some time to build those up to a level that’s consistent across all of our schools but we’re committed to making that happen.”
On Thursday school bus drivers will undergo extensive training.