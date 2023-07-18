 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vail mother starts fundraiser to help daughter walk again

  • Updated
  • 0
Joanna Ellenbeck
By Zachary Jackson
VAIL, Ariz. (TUCSON) - A mother in Vail has started a fundraiser for her daughter, who has severe medical conditions. 
 
Harper is a five year old with a bubbly personality. When her mother, Joanna Ellenbeck, was 20 months pregnant, Ellenbeck was told that Harper would not survive.
 
Harper had Hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid inside her brain that stopped grey matter from forming. 
 
Amazingly, Harper survived. But she is almost completely blind, cannot walk, and can barely communicate. She started kindergarten in the Vail School District this week.
 
Ellenbeck has started an ABLE account for Harper.
 
That's a special crowdfunding site that allows Harper's family to save and invest money without the risk of her losing vital government assistant programs.
 
You can donate to Harper's account here:
 
 
The money is going towards a robotic walking device that would teach Harper how to walk on her own.
 
The ultimate goal is for Harper to walk with a seeing eye dog, which would greatly improve her quality of life.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you