Vail mother starts fundraiser to help daughter walk again

VAIL, Ariz. (TUCSON) - A mother in Vail has started a fundraiser for her daughter, who has severe medical conditions.
Harper is a five year old with a bubbly personality. When her mother, Joanna Ellenbeck, was 20 months pregnant, Ellenbeck was told that Harper would not survive.
Harper had Hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid inside her brain that stopped grey matter from forming.
Amazingly, Harper survived. But she is almost completely blind, cannot walk, and can barely communicate. She started kindergarten in the Vail School District this week.
Ellenbeck has started an ABLE account for Harper.
That's a special crowdfunding site that allows Harper's family to save and invest money without the risk of her losing vital government assistant programs.
You can donate to Harper's account here:
The money is going towards a robotic walking device that would teach Harper how to walk on her own.
The ultimate goal is for Harper to walk with a seeing eye dog, which would greatly improve her quality of life.
