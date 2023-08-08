Vail incorporation petition nears deadline

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - Vail is one step closer to becoming a town, as residents continue to collect signatures to support the incorporation.
However, there's an important deadline for that petition Tuesday. That is the last day to get signatures that will decide if this incorporation moves to your ballot.
The petition to incorporate Vail needs around 1,500 signatures, that's about 10 percent of Vail's residents.
If that number is reached, this will be put on the ballot in November for an official vote. And if it passes then, the incorporation will allow Vail residents to manage their own affairs regarding roads, water, parks, housing, taxes, and more.
That's exactly what Mark Tate is hoping for; he’s lived in Vail for 14 years and says he's a big fan of this proposal.
"I would love the local control. Vail has been out here, we act like a town, so why don't we go ahead and make it official and gain the benefits of the town," said Tate.
However, some residents still have concerns.
"My concerns are tax increases. I've gotten used to Vail being somewhat of a little hamlet and I don't know whether this will be a positive thing for us or a negative," said Louis Barbato, another Vail resident.
Our team will continue to monitor this deadline, so make sure to stay with us for updates.
