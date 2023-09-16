Vail families come together for a day of education and fun

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Vail School District, local churches and community organizations came together Saturday to host their annual Vail Family Connections Day, hosted at Mica Mountain High School.
This event was something for the entire town. There were breakout learning rooms on all subjects - from fun activities such as line dancing, to hard topics to help families tackle issues students face today, such as vaping. There was also lunch and a fun fest, complete with bouncy houses and a grill out.
"One of the things I love about this event is that it allows us all to come together for the purpose of creating conditions where children and families can thrive," said VUSD Superintendent, John Carruth.
The gates opened at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with free a breakfast before the engaging breakout rooms for families began. Free childcare was even offered too. The event was truly one for all of Vail to enjoy.
"Vail is all about community. Community is everything, and it is such a huge importance for our district. Bringing community together is healthy all around. For our district, our community, it's a positive thing all around." said Peggy Bentson-Runyon, community connections coordinator with VUSD.
Many people from Saturday told News 4 Tucson that the different groups in the town have the same common goal: helping children and families thrive.
"I think it's an amazing model. We are modeling to children and community members, hey, these organizations, public education, churches, and community groups, can set aside differences and focus on the most important thing, creating conditions where families can thrive," said Carruth.
With over 500 people in attendance total, the event was a huge success, accomplishing the main goal of bringing the entire community together as one.