Uvalde school superintendent retires

UVALDE, Texas -- On Wednesday, the Uvalde School Board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement.
The unanimous vote came nearly five months after one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. History at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
For months family members have been calling for Harrell's resignation, arguing that he and many other school officials should be held responsible for failing to prepare for a school shooting.
Gary Patterson has been named the interim superintendent.