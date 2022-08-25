Uvalde School Police Chief Terminated

The school board in Uvalde, Texas met on Wednesday to discuss whether or not to fire school police chief Pete Arredondo.
The meeting comes three months after a shooter at Robb Elementary took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
The board was originally set to make a decision on Arrendondo's job status back in July, but the meeting was twice postponed at the request of Arrendondo's attorney.
Ultimately; the board decided to fire Arrendondo, much to the approval of the public, who loudly vocalized their opinions on the matter.