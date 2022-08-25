 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Uvalde School Police Chief Terminated

  • Updated
  • 0
Uvalde Chief Fired

The school board in Uvalde, Texas met on Wednesday to discuss whether or not to fire school police chief Pete Arredondo.

The meeting comes three months after a shooter at Robb Elementary took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The board was originally set to make a decision on Arrendondo's job status back in July, but the meeting was twice postponed at the request of Arrendondo's attorney.

Ultimately; the board decided to fire Arrendondo, much to the approval of the public, who loudly vocalized their opinions on the matter.

Tags

Recommended for you